Dr. Colleen Plein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.



Dr. Plein works at AURORA HEALTH CENTER in Mount Pleasant, WI with other offices in Gurnee, IL and Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.