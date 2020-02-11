Dr. Colleen Plein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Plein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Colleen Plein, MD
Dr. Colleen Plein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Dr. Plein works at
Dr. Plein's Office Locations
Aurora Medical Group8400 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Directions (262) 884-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Aurora Medical Group8348 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Directions (262) 884-4000
Aurora Health Center45 Tower Ct # C, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 623-3200
Ear Nose and Throat Family Clinic of Wisconsin Sc6127 Green Bay Rd Ste 100, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 652-2887
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had surgery with Dr Plein to fix a deviated septum and chronic sinus infections. She was very nice, courteous and took time to answer all my questions. I’m feeling great and breathing awesome! I would recommend her to anyone with similar problems.
About Dr. Colleen Plein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1114248028
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Northwestern University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
