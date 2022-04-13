Dr. Colleen Reisz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reisz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Reisz, MD
Dr. Colleen Reisz, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Midwest Medical Specialists PA5330 N Oak Trfy Ste 201, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions (913) 722-0020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hugh Bailey MD124 Westwoods Dr, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 454-0666
Midwest Medical Specialists7450 Kessler St Ste 130, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 722-0020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
College location8490 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 722-5551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Have been a patient of hers for 3 years. She is very thorough and has her assistant take important notes. Has taken off lesions she found on my face and found a mole on my foot that felt she needed to biopsy. Don’t mistake professionalism for cuteness. Doesn’t waste your or her time with chit chat.
About Dr. Colleen Reisz, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
