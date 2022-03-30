Dr. Schmitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colleen Schmitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colleen Schmitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Schmitt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Galen Digestive Health2200 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 643-2500Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmitt?
Dr. Schmitt and everyone on her staff are superb! Professional, caring and top quality!
About Dr. Colleen Schmitt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1528023512
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Beth Israel Hospital
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmitt works at
Dr. Schmitt has seen patients for Dysphagia, Duodenal Polypectomy, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.