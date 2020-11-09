Dr. Colleen Swayze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swayze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Swayze, MD
Overview of Dr. Colleen Swayze, MD
Dr. Colleen Swayze, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Swayze works at
Dr. Swayze's Office Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates Inc.3050 Mack Rd Ste 375, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 221-3800
Alliance Integrative Medicine6400 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 791-5521
Liberty Township6770 Cincinnati Dayton Rd Ste 100, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 221-3800
Uc Health - West Chester Hospital7700 University Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 298-8057
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best
About Dr. Colleen Swayze, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1457300063
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Swayze has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swayze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swayze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Swayze has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swayze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Swayze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swayze.
