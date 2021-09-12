See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Colleen Veloski, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Colleen Veloski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Veloski works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 565-1672

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Cancer
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Cancer

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 12, 2021
    I loved Dr Véloski! She is professional, personable , down to earth, reassuring and extremely knowledgeable. I have absolute trust and confidence in her. She is thorough and totally competent. She spent plenty of time explaining everything in detail. She performed a biopsy that didn't even leave a bruise. No pain. Amazing. I'm so thankful to have found her!
    Sharon Hynes — Sep 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Colleen Veloski, MD
    About Dr. Colleen Veloski, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1215054879
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Penn
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colleen Veloski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veloski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Veloski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Veloski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Veloski works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Veloski’s profile.

    Dr. Veloski has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veloski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Veloski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veloski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veloski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veloski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

