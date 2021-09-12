Dr. Colleen Veloski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veloski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Veloski, MD
Dr. Colleen Veloski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 565-1672
I loved Dr Véloski! She is professional, personable , down to earth, reassuring and extremely knowledgeable. I have absolute trust and confidence in her. She is thorough and totally competent. She spent plenty of time explaining everything in detail. She performed a biopsy that didn’t even leave a bruise. No pain. Amazing. I’m so thankful to have found her!
About Dr. Colleen Veloski, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1215054879
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Medical College Penn
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
