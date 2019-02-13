Dr. Colleen Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Walker, MD
Overview of Dr. Colleen Walker, MD
Dr. Colleen Walker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
Deborah Ann Ballard MD Integrative Medicine Pllc3945 Nanz Ave, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commission for Children with Special Needs
- CorVel
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Health Net
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Provider Network
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- SIHO Insurance Services
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Colleen Walker is an outstanding physician. She is extremely knowledgeable & provides compassionate care to all of her patients. Dr. Walker is very attentive in providing 5 plus star care to her patients!
About Dr. Colleen Walker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750346078
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Med School
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
