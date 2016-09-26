Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colleen Watkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Colleen Watkins, MD
Dr. Colleen Watkins, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Davis Medical Center and United Hospital Center.
Dr. Watkins works at
Dr. Watkins' Office Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4855Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Uha Family Medicine Lab1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4830
Premiere Medical Group Inc.710 Genesis Blvd, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 598-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Medical Center
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watkins cares about you as a person not just a patient, listens to you when you ask questions. she has been working with me for arthritis for several years and has been a great help.
About Dr. Colleen Watkins, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1689781205
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Rheumatology
