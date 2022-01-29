Dr. Collette Akhimiona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhimiona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Collette Akhimiona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Collette Akhimiona, MD
Dr. Collette Akhimiona, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Akhimiona's Office Locations
Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates1700 ROMANO PARK LN, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3932
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient with Dr. Akhimiona for two years. I have acute kidney disease. I find her more helpful than almost any other doctor I use, and I use a few. She reviews blood tests in detail and what they mean, medications, and how they should be used. Checks to see if you are using it correctly. A very pleasant personality, she does not think she is god. I recommend her. The office staff could be friendlier and more efficient.
- Nephrology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
