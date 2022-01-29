Overview of Dr. Collette Akhimiona, MD

Dr. Collette Akhimiona, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Akhimiona works at Nephrology, Dialysis & Transplantation Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.