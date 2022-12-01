Dr. Collette Lucas, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Collette Lucas, DDS
Overview
Dr. Collette Lucas, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wildwood, MO.
Dr. Lucas works at
Locations
-
1
My Wildwood Dentist2751 Fountain Pl Ste 1, Wildwood, MO 63040 Directions (636) 213-2493Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucas?
Dr. Lucas was kind and compassionate, as well as patient. Amanda is also very thorough, and professional. The assistant was also very kind.
About Dr. Collette Lucas, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1245676295
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lucas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.