Dr. Collette Williams Kalal, MD
Overview of Dr. Collette Williams Kalal, MD
Dr. Collette Williams Kalal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Williams Kalal works at
Dr. Williams Kalal's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-6000
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Ste 2350, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have unfortunately had to be a frequent hospital 'visitor' and have worked with many doctors, none of which match the professionalism and expertise of Dr. Collette Williams Kalal. She is professional, timely, and genuinely listens to your concerns. Her holistic approach to taking care of your health is genuine and refreshing.
About Dr. Collette Williams Kalal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1376905760
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Williams Kalal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams Kalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams Kalal works at
