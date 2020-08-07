Overview of Dr. Collie Shaw, MD

Dr. Collie Shaw, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.



Dr. Shaw works at Central Arkansas ENT Clinic in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.