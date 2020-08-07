Dr. Collie Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Collie Shaw, MD
Overview of Dr. Collie Shaw, MD
Dr. Collie Shaw, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Shaw's Office Locations
Central Arkansas Ent Clinic2200 Ada Ave Ste 202, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 327-3929Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicare
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things!! Dr.Shaw did my 3yo son’s tonsillectomy and adenoids this morning, and he was so so wonderful. He answered all my questions and checked on my baby and treated him as if he were his own. Thank you Dr Shaw!!
About Dr. Collie Shaw, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1598763641
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
