Podiatric Surgery
Overview of Dr. Collin Ball, DPM

Dr. Collin Ball, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London.

Dr. Ball works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ball's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics
    160 London Mountain View Dr Ste 800, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Acquired Secondary to Intraocular Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ligament Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Deformity Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 13, 2019
    I have been under the care of Dr.Ball for about 2 years now and there just is t enough good things that I can say about him and his staff. The care and concern provided for my situation is just unbelievable , I have undergone numerous surgeries and not one time did I ever have to feel concerned about the knowledge and care I was given. Today I am up and walking and getting stronger everyday and at one point I was high risk for amputation I would recommend Dr. Ball to anyone.
    Karen Dezarn in London, KY — Feb 13, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Collin Ball, DPM
    About Dr. Collin Ball, DPM

    Podiatric Surgery
    18 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1619166378
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Louisville/Norton Healthcare/Jewish Hospital
    University Louisville Hospital
    OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    Saint Joseph London

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Collin Ball, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ball has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ball works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics in London, KY. View the full address on Dr. Ball’s profile.

    Dr. Ball has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

