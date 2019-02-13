Overview of Dr. Collin Ball, DPM

Dr. Collin Ball, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Ball works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.