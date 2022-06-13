See All General Surgeons in Patchogue, NY
Dr. Collin Brathwaite, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Collin Brathwaite, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Collin Brathwaite, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Brathwaite works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Oncology Associates in Patchogue, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD
4.9 (58)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Petrick, DMD
Dr. Thomas Petrick, DMD
4.9 (713)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Patchogue office
    157 E Woodside Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 475-1900
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-3300
  3. 3
    Radiology Dept
    222 Station Plz N Ste 502, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Nyu Langone Bariatric Surgery Associates-garden City
    700 Stewart Ave Ste 200, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-1430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Occupational Lead Exposure Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brathwaite?

    Jun 13, 2022
    I had bariatric surgery in 2017 to correct perforated ulcer. The surgery is essentially a gastric bypass. For 5 years I slowly starved and got down to 117 pounds. Dr Braithwaite took my case and corrected the huge mistake another surgeon made by hooking me up wrong. I owe Dr Braithwaite my life. I am incredibly grateful for his expertise and skill.
    Darran C — Jun 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Collin Brathwaite, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Collin Brathwaite, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brathwaite to family and friends

    Dr. Brathwaite's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brathwaite

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Collin Brathwaite, MD.

    About Dr. Collin Brathwaite, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619075512
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Md Institute For Emer Med Svcs Sys
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St Vincents Hospital And Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CUNY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Collin Brathwaite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brathwaite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brathwaite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brathwaite has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brathwaite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Brathwaite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brathwaite.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brathwaite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brathwaite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Collin Brathwaite, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.