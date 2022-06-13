Overview

Dr. Collin Brathwaite, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Brathwaite works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Oncology Associates in Patchogue, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.