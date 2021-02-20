Dr. Burkart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collin Burkart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Collin Burkart, MD
Dr. Collin Burkart, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Burkart works at
Dr. Burkart's Office Locations
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ear, Nose & Throat5885 Harrison Ave Ste 3700, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 421-5558
The Christ Hospital Physicians2123 Auburn Ave Ste 209, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-2401
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Montgomery11140 Montgomery Rd # 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 792-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing 2 other ENT’s, Burkart was the only one who took my pain and symptoms seriously and was able to offer me relief and help. He did multiple surgeries on me and I am currently recovering. He was able to get me in quickly for my needed operations and his understanding and explanations of my issues were remarkable. After being told I was fine and nothing could help me, he was such a refreshing change and I’m glad I got to be his patient. I am recovering from sinus surgery, an adenoidectomy and a septoplasty. Pain and bleeding is very minimal and less than I expected, he did a great job and I look forward to having him as my ENT in my future endeavors.
About Dr. Collin Burkart, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1851502140
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burkart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkart has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.