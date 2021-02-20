Overview of Dr. Collin Burkart, MD

Dr. Collin Burkart, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Burkart works at The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ear, Nose & Throat in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.