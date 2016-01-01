Dr. Creange accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collin Creange, MD
Overview of Dr. Collin Creange, MD
Dr. Collin Creange, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They completed their residency with NYU Langone Medical Center
Dr. Creange works at
Dr. Creange's Office Locations
Nj Associates in Medicine PA31-00 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 530-5520
Nj Physicians LLC6 Brighton Rd Fl 2, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 777-7911
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Collin Creange, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Creange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Creange works at
Dr. Creange has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creange.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Creange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Creange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.