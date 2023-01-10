See All General Surgeons in Bedford, TX
Dr. Collin Gandillon, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (12)
Map Pin Small Bedford, TX
Overview of Dr. Collin Gandillon, MD

Dr. Collin Gandillon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. 

Dr. Gandillon works at Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists in Bedford, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gandillon's Office Locations

    Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists
    1400 Hospital Pkwy Ste 100, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 684-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Heb
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jan 10, 2023
    He isn't your usual stuffed shirt cold specialist! Made me feel comfortable the minute hecame in the room very warm and compassionate!!
    Anonymous — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Collin Gandillon, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437492345
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gandillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gandillon works at Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gandillon’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandillon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandillon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

