Dr. Gandillon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Collin Gandillon, MD
Dr. Collin Gandillon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX.
Dr. Gandillon works at
Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists1400 Hospital Pkwy Ste 100, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 684-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He isn't your usual stuffed shirt cold specialist! Made me feel comfortable the minute hecame in the room very warm and compassionate!!
- General Surgery
- English
- 1437492345
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Gandillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandillon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandillon.
