Dr. Collin Le, DDS
Dr. Collin Le, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wilmington, NC.
Masonboro Family Medicine6419 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 338-3095
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Le is great! The appointments are quick but thorough. The office is clean and bright!
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Le accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.