Overview

Dr. Collin Teguh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Teguh works at North Park Medical Center in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.