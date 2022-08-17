Overview of Dr. Collins Okolie, MD

Dr. Collins Okolie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Adena Greenfield Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Okolie works at Adena Endocrinology & Diabetes Care in Chillicothe, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.