Overview of Dr. Colman Kraff, MD

Dr. Colman Kraff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rush Medical College.



Dr. Kraff works at Piano Vein and Vascular in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Keratitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.