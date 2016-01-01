Overview of Dr. Colum Amory, MD

Dr. Colum Amory, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Amory works at Albany Medical Center Medical Imaging in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.