Dr. Columbus Brown, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Ozark Health.
Columbus Brown, MD9101 Kanis Rd Ste 203, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 217-9382
Arkansas Rheumatology8907 Kanis Rd Ste 110, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Ozark Health
This was my first time visit. I was referred to him by my hear doctor. I found Dr. Brown was thorough in my examination and all the tests that were done for my diagnosis.
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
