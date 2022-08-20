Dr. Comana Cioroiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cioroiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Comana Cioroiu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1952543647
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- St Vincents Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Cioroiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cioroiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cioroiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cioroiu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cioroiu.
