Dr. Comron Maleki, MD
Overview
Dr. Comron Maleki, MD is a Dermatologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Drmc Inc.2230 Lynn Rd Ste 105, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 496-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Comron Maleki, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1730113408
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
