Overview

Dr. Comron Maleki, MD is a Dermatologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Maleki works at Drmc Inc. in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Actinic Keratosis and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.