See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Conception Diaz-Arristia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Conception Diaz-Arristia, MD

Gynecology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Conception Diaz-Arristia, MD

Dr. Conception Diaz-Arristia, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn

Dr. Diaz-Arristia works at Breast Health Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Diaz-Arristia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Conception Diaz-Arristia, MD
    1213 Hermann Dr Ste 675, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-1881
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oophorectomy
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Vaginal Prolapse
Oophorectomy
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Vaginal Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz-Arristia?

    Jun 23, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Dr D-A for 10 years. She is the best physician I’ve had in my 40+ years. I followed her from UT to her private practice. She is incredibly educated on current practice, knowledgeable, highly intelligent and thoughtful with perfect bedside manner. She should be teaching the next generation. I’ve had some treatments in this time period and she knows exactly what she is doing. I trust her with anything.
    Dm — Jun 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Conception Diaz-Arristia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Conception Diaz-Arristia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Diaz-Arristia to family and friends

    Dr. Diaz-Arristia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Diaz-Arristia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Conception Diaz-Arristia, MD.

    About Dr. Conception Diaz-Arristia, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104986553
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Conception Diaz-Arristia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz-Arristia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Arristia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaz-Arristia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Arristia works at Breast Health Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Diaz-Arristia’s profile.

    Dr. Diaz-Arristia has seen patients for Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz-Arristia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Arristia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Arristia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz-Arristia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz-Arristia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Conception Diaz-Arristia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.