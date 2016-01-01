See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Concetta Riva, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
2.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Concetta Riva, MD

Dr. Concetta Riva, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Torino and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Riva works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Riva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant
    2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Concetta Riva, MD

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1184651564
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane U
    • Mott Hosp
    • Mott Hosp
    • U Torino
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Concetta Riva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riva has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Riva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

