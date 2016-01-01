Overview of Dr. Concetta Riva, MD

Dr. Concetta Riva, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Torino and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Riva works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.