Dr. Woodruff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conchita Woodruff, MD
Overview of Dr. Conchita Woodruff, MD
Dr. Conchita Woodruff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Woodruff works at
Dr. Woodruff's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology10507 E 91st St Ste 250, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She communicate very well. She will tell you in detail about any medical condition. She has been my doctor for years. Amazing doctor. Very patient.
About Dr. Conchita Woodruff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1720151707
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospitals
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
