Overview

Dr. Cong Stonestreet, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Jefferson Healthcare.



Dr. Stonestreet works at Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA and Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.