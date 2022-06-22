Dr. Cong Zhao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cong Zhao, MD
Overview of Dr. Cong Zhao, MD
Dr. Cong Zhao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Dr. Zhao works at
Dr. Zhao's Office Locations
-
1
St Lukes Neurology Clinic222 N 2nd St Ste 307, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 381-7300
-
2
St Lukes Meridian Medical Center-nephrology520 S Eagle Rd Ste 2207, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-6300
-
3
University Neurology Associates2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 301, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 264-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had my third appointment with her as an East coast transplant in June 2021. She ranks at the same high levels as my prior Johns Hopkins Neurologist for the same Neuro issues and Hopkins has been identified as the worlds best hospital for something like 10 consecutive years by Time magazine. Smart, strong communication skills, makes sure I understand things, asks me to ask her questions and easy to feel comfortable with
About Dr. Cong Zhao, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin and Shanghanese
- 1629248661
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zhao has seen patients for Tremor, Dystonia and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhao speaks Mandarin, Mandarin and Shanghanese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.