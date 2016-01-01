Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Congrong Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Congrong Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
Agi Medical Pllc717 56th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 909-8998
- 2 749 61st St Ste 403, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 909-8998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Congrong Lin, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
