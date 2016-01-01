Overview

Dr. Connell Covington, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.



Dr. Covington works at Faith Pediatrics & Adolescents in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.