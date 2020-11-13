Dr. Conner Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Conner Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Conner Chan, MD is a Dermatologist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Locations
Baytown Dermatology3730 Emmett Hutto Blvd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 425-9375
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chan, was extremely kind and has a good action plan for my skin problem.
About Dr. Conner Chan, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1962669515
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Skin Discoloration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
