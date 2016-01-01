Dr. Connie Chein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connie Chein, MD
Overview of Dr. Connie Chein, MD
Dr. Connie Chein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Dr. Chein's Office Locations
William C. To M.d. Inc.9242 W OLYMPIC BLVD, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 274-8310
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Connie Chein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1851327431
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Chein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chein.
