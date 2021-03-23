Dr. Connie Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connie Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Connie Chen, MD
Dr. Connie Chen, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
My appointment with Dr. Chen was outstanding. She was professional, pleasant, reassuring, direct, and she afforded me sufficient time for my appointment. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Connie Chen, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- CAMBRIDGE HEALTH ALLIANCE
- J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
