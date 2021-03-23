Overview of Dr. Connie Chen, MD

Dr. Connie Chen, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.