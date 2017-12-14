Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connie Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Connie Choi, MD
Dr. Connie Choi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Choi's Office Locations
1
Meridian Partners625 N Michigan Ave Ste 2550, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 640-7740
2
Meridian Psychiatric Partners1560 Sherman Ave Ste 650, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (312) 640-7738
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
Dr Choi is a godsend. After decades of visits with various psychiatrists knowing something was definitely wrong with my mental health, she diagnosed my Bipolar I disease within the first fifteen minutes of our initial appointment. Her medical management program has remarkably improved my well-being and her referral for Cognitive Behavior Therapy has helped me better cope. She's a woman of impeccable integrity, grace and presence. I'd highly recommend her.
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
