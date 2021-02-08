Overview of Dr. Connie Dupre, MD

Dr. Connie Dupre, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Dupre works at Family Medical Center in Griffin, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.