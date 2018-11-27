Dr. Hirsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connie Hirsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Connie Hirsh, MD
Dr. Connie Hirsh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hirsh's Office Locations
Optima Behavioral Health Inc.81 Outerbelt St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 759-5075
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She’s a caring angel ??
About Dr. Connie Hirsh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1245374891
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Psychiatry
