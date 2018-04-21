Dr. Connie Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connie Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Connie Ho, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
Connie Ho MD Professional Corp.882 Emerson St Ste B, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 323-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ho is great! As a fellow Dr. I can recognize her skill and highly recommend her!
About Dr. Connie Ho, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1891705869
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho speaks Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
