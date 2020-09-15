Dr. Hutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connie Hutton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Connie Hutton, MD
Dr. Connie Hutton, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Hutton works at
Dr. Hutton's Office Locations
Houston Heart500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 300, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 539-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Affiliated Healthcare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We were extremely pleased with the care and professionalism my husband received from Dr. Hutton and his staff. Dr Hutton made us feel at ease and explained everything about my husband’s surgery in full detail and answered all our questioned patiently. He was always smiling and reassuring during the visits to the hospital as my husband was recovering from bypass surgery. We could not be more pleased with the care Dr. Hutton provided and would highly recommend him to anyone needing his services. You will not be disappointed in your choice of Dr. Hutton! He is fabulous!!!!!
About Dr. Connie Hutton, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1760402598
Education & Certifications
- Utah Valley Regional Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- North Texas State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutton has seen patients for Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.