Overview of Dr. Connie Januzelli, DO

Dr. Connie Januzelli, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Januzelli works at Spectrum Health United Hospital (OB/GYN) in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Gestational Diabetes and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.