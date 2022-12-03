Dr. Connie Januzelli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Januzelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connie Januzelli, DO
Dr. Connie Januzelli, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Spectrum Health United Hospital (OB/GYN)1202 W Oak St Ste 200MC, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 754-2944
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
She is a great OB gyn Dr. She's very down to earth and helpful. She also has a very caring personality.
- 30 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (GME)
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (GME)
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM)
Dr. Januzelli has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Gestational Diabetes and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Januzelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Januzelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Januzelli.
