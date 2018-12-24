Overview of Dr. Connie Le, MD

Dr. Connie Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Annandale, VA. They completed their residency with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES



Dr. Le works at Connie D. Le M.d PC in Annandale, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.