Dr. Connie Li, BM

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Connie Li, BM

Dr. Connie Li, BM is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Li works at Clinicas Del Camino Real in Ventura, CA with other offices in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Li's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinicas
    200 S Wells Rd, Ventura, CA 93004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 659-1740
  2. 2
    Hrd Consulting Corp.
    600 N Garfield Ave Ste 311, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 476-5006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Connie Li, BM

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659429678
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Connie Li, BM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Li has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

