Dr. Connie McRill, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Connie McRill, MD

Dr. Connie McRill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.

Dr. McRill works at Physicians Eye Care Center LLC in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McRill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Eye Care Center LLC
    1001 Pine Heights Ave Ste 101, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 480-8285
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Columbia
    11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 105, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 964-8285

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Connie McRill, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235135625
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland At Baltimore
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Connie McRill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McRill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McRill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McRill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McRill has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McRill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McRill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McRill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McRill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McRill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

