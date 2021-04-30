Overview

Dr. Connie Mercer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Mercer works at BayCare Medical Group in New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.