Overview

Dr. Connie Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Smith works at Wrightsboro Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.