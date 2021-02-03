Dr. Connor Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connor Barnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Connor Barnes, MD
Dr. Connor Barnes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
-
1
Center For Plastic Surgery3555 S National Ave Ste 501, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3246
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnes?
Dr Barnes recently replaced my ruptured breast implants. He is an extremely talented plastic surgeon and I couldn't be happier with the results of his work. He is a very talented, professional plastic surgeon yet he is very a friendly, approachable and actually listens to the patients concerns and fully answers any questions. I would, without any hesitation, recommend Dr Barnes and would suggest anyone considering plastic surgery to seek him out.
About Dr. Connor Barnes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1568881407
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.