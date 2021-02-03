See All Plastic Surgeons in Springfield, MO
Dr. Connor Barnes, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Map Pin Small Springfield, MO
Overview of Dr. Connor Barnes, MD

Dr. Connor Barnes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. 

Dr. Barnes works at Center For Plastic Surgery in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Barnes' Office Locations

    Center For Plastic Surgery
    3555 S National Ave Ste 501, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South

Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Breast Diseases
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Breast Diseases

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fat Grafting Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 03, 2021
    Dr Barnes recently replaced my ruptured breast implants. He is an extremely talented plastic surgeon and I couldn't be happier with the results of his work. He is a very talented, professional plastic surgeon yet he is very a friendly, approachable and actually listens to the patients concerns and fully answers any questions. I would, without any hesitation, recommend Dr Barnes and would suggest anyone considering plastic surgery to seek him out.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Connor Barnes, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1568881407
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Connor Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnes works at Center For Plastic Surgery in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Barnes’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

