Dr. Connor Brass, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Connor Brass, MD

Dr. Connor Brass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liberty, MO. 

Dr. Brass works at Northland Eye Specialists, PC in Liberty, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brass' Office Locations

    Northland Eye Specialists, PC
    1200 Landmark Ave, Liberty, MO 64068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Connor Brass, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1952837882
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

