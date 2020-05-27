Overview

Dr. Connor Chase, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.



Dr. Chase works at Alice Internal Medicine in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.