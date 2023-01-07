Dr. Connor Haugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connor Haugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Connor Haugh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Exeter Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Haugh works at
Locations
New England Heart and Vascular Institute100 McGregor St, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 669-0413Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Parkland Center for Emotional Wellness1 Parkland Dr, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 421-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Exeter Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haugh is so knowledgeable about the heart, and its electrical functioning in particular. He is a good listener, and answers questions. His answers may be a bit more information, or technical, than what you can understand. If you are having an ablation, he will explain the process very clearly and answer any questions. He is a caring and supportive practitioner, as are all the staff at CMC. CMC is clinically the best hospital around. The staff are all very competent as well. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Connor Haugh, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114904950
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Haugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Haugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Haugh works at
Dr. Haugh has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and First Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.