Dr. Connor Larose, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Larose works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Chino Hills, CA and Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.