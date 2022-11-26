Dr. Connor Larose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connor Larose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Connor Larose, MD
Dr. Connor Larose, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Larose works at
Dr. Larose's Office Locations
Arrowhead Orthopaedics8805 Haven Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 912-1750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Chino Hills15325 Fairfield Ranch Rd Ste 150, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 557-1668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
San Bdno Medical Orthopaedic Group Inc1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 230, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 557-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went for help with shoulder pain and Dr. LaRose was great . He found the issue but wasn’t quick to advise for surgery but to try cortisone shot 1st & some therapy it won’t fix what is wrong but will help with the pain management. He’s very patient and thoughtful.
About Dr. Connor Larose, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1659538486
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopedic Institute-Van Nuys
- Duke University Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larose works at
Dr. Larose has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Larose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larose.
